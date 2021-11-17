Three shot in Midtown Manhattan violence

Gunfire erupted on a Midtown Manhattan street late Tuesday, striking at least three people just south of Bryant Park.

Responding cops ordered a “full pedestrian freeze” and car traffic shutdown at W. 38th St. near Sixth Ave., after cops found the victims just before 10:40 p.m.

Two victims and a firearm were found on W. 36th St., and a third person, a man, was shot in the stomach on W. 37th St. at Madison Ave., police sources said.

Their conditions were not immediately known, and it was unclear if police made any arrests.