Three shot at a mystery event in Okatie. Was it a private club, social gathering or unlicensed party?

Less than a few hundred yards from the intersection of Beaufort County’s two most heavily traveled roads, in an unlicensed and empty building, a party led to an argument and ended with three people being shot and the beginning of a Sheriff’s office investigation.

In the moments just after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of gunfire at 10 Barrel Landing Road, the vacant building across Highway 170 and U.S. Route 278. The simple one-story building with a red steel roof is near the Ashley Furniture store visible from the highways.

The building has recently become a location used as a private event space, known as the “Da Spot,” according to Master Sgt. Danny Allen. Da Spot, is owned by TAK2 holdings, a South Carolina based LLC and the registered agent for the corporation is Trevor Klenke. He was not immediately available by phone Monday morning to answer questions about the operations of the venue. The size of this event where the shootings took place and the frequency of other previous or planned events is also unknown.

There were three gunshot victims, two women and one man.

It’s currently unknown how many guns were involved, what makes and models were fired, but some 9mm shell casings were found at the scene, according to Allen. It is also unknown if this was a commercial event or one organized by a family or social group.

Investigators found that no alcohol was being officially served at the event. Instead it was a “bring your own” style party, Allen said.

All victims were treated at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.

As of Monday morning, investigators reported that no victim suffered life-threatening injuries and one of the female victims has been treated and released. The other two victims are in stable condition, the Sheriff’s Office said.

As the Sheriff’s Office is still generating leads for this investigation, Allen stressed the importance of cooperation with the Sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Staff Sergeant Angstadt at 843-255-3435, the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous.