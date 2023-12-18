Three shot in north Miami-Dade in drive-by shooting. Shooter on loose, police say

Three people were critically injured in a shooting in north Miami-Dade County Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The man and two women were in a black Mercedes-Benz traveling north on Northwest 27th Avenue near 116th Street when another car pulled up to them and someone inside that car opened fire, Detective Andre Martin, a Miami-Dade County police spokesman said.

When police arrived shortly before 5 p.m. they found the car riddled with bullet holes and the three people inside, who have not been named, each shot multiple times, Martin said. Police said Monday they have not identified the victims.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics took the people to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPPS.