Three shot, one dead, after early Sunday shootings and crash

May 28—Dayton police are investigating after shootings Sunday morning left two men injured and a third man dead.

At about 3:30 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sent police to where they believed a shooting took place near the intersection of Rubicon and East Stewart streets after a man checked himself in to Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Dayton police and fire units also responded to the 800 block of Steele Avenue about 5 a.m. Sunday after a 911 call reporting that someone saw a man lying in the street saying he had been shot and there had been three people walking by the scene. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound lying on the ground, dispatchers confirmed.

Police were later informed another man had been admitted to Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wounds to his hand and groin he received in the 800 block of Steele Avenue.

Dispatchers said they also dispatched Dayton police and fire units to a single-vehicle crash into a telephone pole in the 100 block of Pierce Street which is believed to be connected to the shootings about 5 a.m. Sunday.

Police are continuing its investigation and no suspects have been identified as of Sunday afternoon. A message was left for comment and additional information from a police spokesman on Sunday afternoon.