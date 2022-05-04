Three shot, one dead in northwest Jacksonville neighborhood

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is working to confirm if gang activity is behind a deadly shooting in northwest Jacksonville.

One man died and two others were rushed to an area hospital. One man was said to be in critical condition.

Police tell us the shooting happened around 9 pm Tuesday while two of the men were sitting in a car on Gladys Street, not far from New Kings Road. All the victims were Black men in their 30s.

JSO doesn’t think this was a random incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.















