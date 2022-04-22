Three shot, one fatally, in Camden on Thursday afternoon

Police update

CAMDEN — Three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting in Camden's Liberty Park neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday night that it was investigating the shooting, which occurred at 2:51 p.m. at 10th and Thurman streets. Camden County Police responded to the scene after a ShotSpotter activation and several calls to 911.

Turhan Hudson, 29, of Camden, was discovered by police suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at about 3:19 p.m.

A 25-year-old Camden man was also wounded; he walked into Virtua Hospital, where he was treated. A third man, 27-year-old from Camden, suffered a graze wound and drove himself to Virtua.

Thursday's slaying marked the third homicide in Camden this year.

An ambulance that was in the area on an unrelated matter was struck by gunfire as well; none of the crew was injured, the prosecutor's office said.

No arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Elvin Nunez with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at 856-614-8078 or Detective Matthew Kreidler with the Camden County Police Department Homicide Unit at 609-519-6918.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

Phaedra Trethan has been a reporter and editor in South Jersey since 2007 and has covered Camden and surrounding areas since 2015, concentrating on issues relating to quality of life and social justice for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. She's called South Jersey home since 1971. Contact her with feedback, news tips or questions at ptrethan@gannettnj.com, on Twitter @By_Phaedra, or by phone at 856.486-2417.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: One killed, two wounded in Camden shooting