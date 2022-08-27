Three shot, one fatally, during violent Bronx clash, cops say

Three people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday when a fight on a Bronx street corner ended in gunfire, cops said.

Victim Joshua Thomas and two of his friends were near the intersection of East Burnside Ave. and Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights about 3:50 a.m. when they got into an argument with another group of men, police were told.

As the two groups clashed, someone pulled a gun and opened fire, striking Thomas, 22, in the head, cops said. A 25-year-old friend of Thomas was shot in the leg and a 22-year-old companion was shot in the chest.

EMS rushed all three men to Saint Barnabas Hospital, but Thomas could not be saved. The man shot in the chest remained in critical condition Saturday. The one shot in the leg was expected to survive.

Thomas lives in the Bronx, cops said. He was fatally shot about three miles from his home in Allerton.

A 22-year-old suspect linked to the shooting was taken into custody at the scene, although no gun was found.

Charges against the suspect were pending Saturday. No other arrests have been made.