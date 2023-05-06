Three shot in Overland Park hotel parking lot early Saturday morning, police say

Three people were shot in an Overland Park hotel parking lot following a “verbal disturbance” early Saturday morning, according to a statement from police.

Around 2 a.m., Overland Park officers responded to a shooting on the 7500 block of Shawnee Mission Parkway.

At the scene, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, the release from the Overland Park Police Department indicates.

Police then learned a vehicle with two occupants had left the area before officers arrived. They located the individuals, both of whom had been shot, shortly after, and the two were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While the investigation is ongoing, police believe the incident began as disagreement between two pairs of individuals. As the altercation escalated, guns were drawn, and gunfire began, according to police.

“This is believed to be a contained incident and all involved parties are currently accounted for,” the release reads.

A determination of formal charges has yet to be made as of Saturday morning.