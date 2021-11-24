Three shot in Platte County residence on Tuesday evening, police say

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were shot Tuesday evening in a residence in the suburban village of Ferrelview.

Police were dispatched around 6:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Heady Avenue after receiving a report of a triple shooting, Maj. Erik Holland, an office spokesman, said in a statement.

The three were taken to an area hospital for treatment. All were reported to be in stable condition as of Tuesday night.

Police did not immediately disclose additional information about the victims, the circumstances around the shooting or whether a suspect is currently being sought.