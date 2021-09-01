Three people -- two of them teens -- were wounded in separate Hartford shootings Tuesday, police say. Seven were wounded in six days

Police said they are investigating a shooting in Hartford Tuesday night, the sixth in the past week.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. in the area of 31 Gillette St., in the Asylum Hill neighborhood. The wounded person, a man in his 30s, is expected to survive, they said.

He is the seventh shooting victim in the past week; none of the shootings was fatal, and none of the injuries was considered life-threatening.

- Hours earlier, shortly before 4:30 p.m., two 17-year-olds showed up at a city hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said they determined the shooting had happened in the area of 9 Hazel St.; it wasn’t clear if the boys were victims of a double shooting or if they were wounded while trying to shoot each other.

- About 3 a.m. Sunday, a man in his 20s showed up at Saint Francis Hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. They said at the time that they didn’t know where the shooting had happened.

- About 5:15 a.m. Saturday, a man in his 20 was shot twice in the area of 251 Martin Street, police said.

- A few hours earlier, about 2:50 a.m., a 19-year-old woman was shot in the area of 56 Bond Street.

- About 9:50 p.m. Thursday, a man in his 20s was shot more than once in the area of 21 Linmoore St.

Like departments across the country, police are working to stem the tide of violence., especially that involving guns.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call the Hartford Police Department’s tip lint at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.