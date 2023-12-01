Three shot in Ste. Genevieve, suspect arrested
An investigation is underway after three people were shot Friday morning in Ste. Genevieve, a small community about an hour south of St. Louis.
Yahoo Entertainment picks the best holiday movies of the 21st century so far, including "Elf," "Love Actually" and "Iron Man 3."
Genetic testing company 23andMe announced on Friday that hackers accessed around 14,000 customer accounts in the company’s recent data breach. In a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission published Friday, the company said that, based on its investigation into the incident, it had determined that hackers had accessed 0.1% of its customer base. 23andMe did not immediately respond to a request for comment, which included questions on those numbers.
Keller avoided prison time after apologizing for his actions on Jan. 6.
Hill allegedly assaulted his older brother.
Fisker, the California-based EV startup, cut its annual production guidance in an effort to free up $300 million in working capital, the company said in a business update Friday. Fisker said it expects to produce about 10,000 vehicles this year. The decision comes less than a month since Fisker cut its production target to between 13,000 and 17,000 vehicles for 2023.
Amazon has purchased three Falcon 9 launches from SpaceX to support deployment of its Project Kuiper mega-constellation, the company said Friday. The new deal comes scarcely two months after it was revealed that Amazon was facing a lawsuit over its decision not to consider SpaceX -- the most reliable rocket company on the planet -- in its first round of launch contracts. Kuiper is planning a constellation of 3,236 satellites in low Earth orbit; the U.S. Federal Communications Commission required Amazon to deploy at least half of that figure by 2026.
Voters think "Bidenomics" is a failure, so maybe it's time to stop reminding people of it.
Huawei is allegedly building a self-sufficient chip network, with help from a Shenzhen city government investment fund.
Facing uncertainties at Crystal Palace, Richards still finds joy through national team triumphs and a steadfast focus on the bigger picture.
Photographer Prince Gyasi says he handpicked all his models, including Naomi Campbell.
It's barely been two months since Rodgers tore his Achilles.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Educator, author, and advocate Schuyler Bailar lays out six important points of introspection around transgender identity from his new book "He/She/They."
Are college football conference championship games on their way out? College football's powerbrokers are divided.