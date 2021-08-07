Three shot, two hit by vehicles after shooting outside bar off Nicholasville Road

Three people were shot and two people reported being hit by vehicles fleeing a shooting off Nicholasville Road early Saturday.

Lexington police Lt. Chris Van Brackel said police were called to 161 East Reynolds Road at about 2 a.m. to respond to a report of a disorder in which shots were fired. A karaoke bar is located at that address.

When officers arrived, Van Brackel said they found one person with a gunshot wound. A second shooting victim was found on the 800 block of Malibu Drive, and he said a third person who was wounded in the shooting showed up at University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center.

Two other people also went to UK hospital on their own, reporting that they were hit by vehicles fleeing the parking lot in the aftermath of the shooting, he said.

None of the injuries was thought to be life-threatening, Van Brackel said. All of the people injured were adults.

No information about possible suspects has been released.