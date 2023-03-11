Three shot, wounded on South Bay street

Cop lights

SOUTH BAY — Three males were found shot and wounded Friday afternoon in a car on U.S. 27, police said.

Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies responded to the 100 block of U.S. 27 at about 4:30 p.m. in response to gunshots. There, they pulled over a car fleeing the area and found three males inside who were bleeding from gunshot wounds, deputies said. No information about their ages or names was provided.

Deputies took the three males to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects or motives are known at this time, a sheriff's spokesperson said.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating the shooting. The Sheriff's Office urges anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or their app www.pbsoapp.com.

