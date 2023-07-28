Three siblings among 4 killed in fiery high-speed crash on I-75 in Georgia, police say

Three siblings were among four people killed in a fiery crash on a Georgia highway, according to police and news outlets.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Friday, July 28, on Interstate 75 south in Clayton County, just before the exit to Interstate 285 eastbound, Clayton County police told WANF.

Investigators said a car carrying four people was speeding on the interstate and clipped another car, WXIA reported. The car then flipped and hit a tree before catching fire, police told the station.

Tragic Update in Reference to the Fatal Accident



CCPD Detectives just discovered three victims are siblings ages 21, 18, and 12. The next-of-kin has been notified. The 4th victim (female) still haven’t been identified.



Please pray for the families that lost their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/MVFeeSgpXy — Clayton County PD (@ClaytonCountyPD) July 28, 2023

Two people were thrown from the vehicle, and the two others died in the fire, police said. Authorities later confirmed three of the victims were siblings: a 21-year-old, an 18-year-old and a 12-year-old.

A dog was also killed in the wreck, police said.

Family members have been notified, authorities said. The fourth victim, who is female, wasn’t identified.

Authorities said they’re investigating why the driver was speeding, according to WAGA.

“From what the witnesses advised there was no racing,” Julia Isaac, a community liaison for Clayton County police, told the outlet. “This car was going over 100 miles per hour by itself.”

The driver of the other car was taken to a hospital, police told WSB-TV. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

Clayton County is about 15 miles south of downtown Atlanta.

Mom seriously burned trying to save teen son from fiery ATV wreck, Louisiana cops say

Boat flips, throwing 11 in water off Outer Banks. One found under boat, rescuers say

Street-racing crash kills 18-year-old twins and innocent driver, Oregon police say