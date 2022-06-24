Three siblings, including a 3-year-old, drown on Georgia lake, authorities say

Three people died in a “possible triple drowning” in an east Georgia lake late Thursday, June 23, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

It’s believed that the victims — a 22-year-old, a 4-year-old and a 3-year-old — were siblings, multiple outlets reported, citing the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Game wardens were called to Clarks Hill Lake, also known as Thurmond Lake, at Amity Recreation Area around 9 p.m. to investigate a triple drowning, DNR said in a news release. Two of the young victims had been recovered by the time wardens arrived and a third person was still missing.

Using sonar technology, crews found the adult’s body just before 11 p.m., authorities said.

The bodies were turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab for an autopsy, WJBF reported.

Authorities have released few other details about the incident and said the investigation is ongoing.

Lincolnton is about 40 miles northwest of Augusta.

