Three sisters shot celebrating birthday, woman hit 8 times survives

A group of women gathered to celebrate a birthday are recovering from a shooting. A man is dead.

Atlanta police said the shooting happened after a fight started at an apartment complex on Cleveland Ave. Saturday night.

“We do know that there was an altercation that took place of some sort that took place on the property,” said Lt. Ralph Woolfolk. “And subsequent to that, a 22-year-old male was pronounced deceased on scene.”

One of the women involved tells Channel 2 Action News they were gathered to celebrate a birthday. The woman says a neighbor started yelling at them, claiming they disrespected his sister. She asked us not to reveal her identity out of concerns for her safety.

One of the women got in a struggle with the man.

“When we fell on the ground he got up and got his gun and shot me in the leg. After that he just started shooting everywhere. He started at everybody and everybody tried to run back into the house,” the woman told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

The woman says she got her own gun and shot the man to protect her family.

Delano Wells Jr., 22, died. The woman who killed him says police told her she will not face charges.

