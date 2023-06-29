Three South Florida investors charged with insider trading linked to Trump Media merger

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Three South Florida men were arrested Thursday on charges of illegally making millions of dollars through insider trading before the public announcement of a Miami-based company’s merger with a media firm owned by former President Donald Trump that was planning to go public.

The indictment, returned by a federal grand jury in Manhattan, did not implicate the former president.

The Miami-based company, Digital World Acquisition Corp., went public in September 2021 before acquiring Trump Media & Technology Group the following month, leading to the creation of the former president’s social media platform, Truth Social.

The three men charged are Michael Shvartsman, 52, of Sunny Isles Beach; brother Gerald Shvartsman, 45, of Aventura;, and Bruce Garelick, 53, of Fort Lauderdale, who was given a seat on DWAC’s board of directors and had access to confidential information, according to the indictment. They are scheduled for their first appearances in Miami federal court at 2 p.m. Thursday before Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres.

They are accused of making $22 million from insider trading on DWAC securities on the open market before news of the Trump media merger was made public. After the public announcement, the men dumped their securities to pocket their profit, the indictment says.

“Insider trading is not easy money,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a news release. “It’s cheating. It’s a bad bet. Because my office, the Southern District of New York, is watching. And we’re working quickly to investigate and prosecute anyone who corrupts our financial markets. And we’ll keep at it as long as it takes. You can bet on that.”

The financing behind the merger is complex. According to the indictment, the men were invited to invest in the special purpose acquisition company, Digital World Acquisition Corp., and were provided confidential information that a potential target of DWAC and another Miami-based acquisition company, Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp., was Trump Media & Technology Group. Typically, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, is formed with the intent to merge with a private company before the private company becomes publicly traded — in this instance, Trump Media, which owns Truth Social.

According to the indictment, Garelick was given a seat on DWAC’s board of directors and had access to confidential information. It said he then shared that information with his co-conspirators.

The indictment said that between June and November 2021, the men purchased securities including warrants of their own and shared the secrets with their friends and employees, who also bought tens of thousands of units of securities ahead of the merger announcement with Trump Media & Technology Group.

In early 2021, representatives of Trump Media, including Trump, began communicating with principals of Benessere about potentially merging to take Trump Media public, the indictment said. Between March and June 2021, Trump Media and Benessere entered into nonbinding letters of intent to merge, according to the indictment.

The letters required confidentiality but did allow Benessere and its agents to share confidential information with investors in the special purpose acquisition companies, the indictment says.

Ultimately, DWAC — instead of Benessere — formed a merger with Trump Media.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has not yet signed off on that deal, while federal prosecutors and FBI agents pursue their probe of the merger and related matters involving the financing arrangement behind the social media platform. The former president — who has separately been charged in a federal classified documents case in South Florida and a state hush-money case in New York City — regularly uses Truth Social to defend himself and attack political foes.

Last year, the Miami Herald and other news media, including the Washington Post and New York Times, reported on the ongoing investigation. In an exclusive interview with the Herald, a Trump Media executive-turned-whistle-blower detailed internal problems with the merger and the conservative social media platform.

William Wilkerson, a senior vice president of operations at Sarasota-based Trump Media, filed a whistle-blower complaint last August with the SEC, alleging securities violations involving its merger with DWAC.

Wilkerson, represented by lawyers Phil Brewster and Patrick Mincey, was subsequently fired in October and later found work as a barista at a Starbucks, according to the Washington Post.

Information from the Associated Press contributed this story.