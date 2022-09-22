Three Southeast Asian Nations Raise Rates After Fed’s Move

0
Siegfrid Alegado and Grace Sihombing
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Central banks in three Southeast Asian nations raised borrowing costs, with Indonesia frontloading its policy tightening after the Federal Reserve reiterated its hawkish higher-for-longer rates approach to tame inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

While Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and Bank Indonesia delivered half-point hikes within minutes of each other, the State Bank of Vietnam moved hours later with a 100 basis points increase to its main policy rates -- the first adjustment since September 2020.

While the Philippine decision belied guidance from Governor Felipe Medalla on the need for only quarter-point adjustments, Indonesia surprised most economists in a Bloomberg survey who had expected a 25 basis-point move -- the same as its last hike. Vietnam’s action followed calls from Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh for measures to support the currency.

“The decision to increase interest rates is a front-loaded, pre-emptive, and forward looking step to lower inflation expectations,” BI Governor Perry Warjiyo said, adding that it will also help stabilize the rupiah, which has fallen through the psychological level of 15,000 to a dollar.

Asian currencies including the rupiah, peso and the dong are facing renewed pressure after the Fed’s hawkish rhetoric on controlling inflation. While expectations of a stronger recovery in the Southeast Asian economies allow policy makers room to support their currencies and shield against imported inflation, Warjiyo said there was no need to press ahead with the aggressive rate action.

That said, analysts see the need for central banks in the region to tear up their playbooks to get a better handle on inflation.

BI’s move “is a telltale sign of how the global monetary policy landscape has hardened in recent days,” said Wellian Wiranto, economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “Against the specter of the higher-for-longer Fed rates, it can no longer be assured that a slow and gingerly approach to its own monetary policy normalization can anchor exchange rate stability like before.”

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Trouble is, the central bank is also shooting itself in the foot -- its yield-curve controls continue to prop up growth and its tolerance of ample liquidity will slow the transmission of” BI’s rate hikes.

-- Tamara Henderson, Asean economist

For the full note, click here

Still, Warjiyo said inflation can be better controlled with help from the government, with BI expecting consumer prices to peak above 6% this year, and core inflation, the central bank’s preferred gauge, to rise to 4.6% before returning within its 2%-4% target only by the third quarter of 2023.

Rate Path

Policy makers in the Philippines stopped short of giving a clear signal on the policy trajectory after Thursday’s half-point increase, which was above Medalla’s earlier signal for 25 basis-point moves.

“The BSP reiterates its commitment to take all necessary actions to steer inflation towards a target-consistent path over the medium term,” according to a statement from the central bank, which sees average price growth forecast for 2022 at 5.6% from 5.4% seen previously, and next year’s at 4.1% from 4%.

The bank has raised its key rate by 225 basis points in five moves so far this year to support the peso, which fell as much as 0.9% on Thursday to a new record low of 58.5 per dollar.

BSP will respond to exchange rate fluctuations to the extent that it impacts inflation, Deputy Governor Francis Dakila said at a briefing after the rate announcement.

The currency pressure isn’t “unique to the peso,” Dakila said. While the BSP doesn’t target a particular peso level, it is ready to participate in the foreign-exchange market to guard against excessive volatility.

(Updates with Vietnam’s rate action)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-China sends regulators to Hong Kong to assist U.S. audit inspection-sources

    Beijing has sent a team of regulatory officials to Hong Kong to assist the U.S. audit watchdog with onsite audit inspections involving Chinese companies, four people familiar with the matter said, as part of a landmark deal between the two countries. A China-U.S. agreement last month allows U.S. regulators, for the first time, to inspect China-based accounting firms that audit New York-listed companies, a major step towards resolving an audit dispute that threatened to boot more than 200 Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges. About 10 officials from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and the Ministry of Finance (MOF) have arrived in Hong Kong and joined the audit inspection, which started on Monday, three of the people said.

  • Hong Kong central bank raises rate, HSBC and Standard Chartered follow

    Hong Kong on Thursday raised its base rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 3.5%, prompting the largest commercial banks operating in the territory, including HSBC, to increase their best lending rates. HSBC was the first bank in Hong Kong to announce it was raising its best lending rate by 12.5 basis points (bps) to 5.125% from 5.0%, effective Sept. 23, its first rate hike since September 2018.

  • 3 Reasons You Should Prioritize Saving for Retirement in an HSA

    If you have access to a health savings account, or HSA, it should be a top priority for your savings. The account, available to members of certain high-deductible health insurance plans, offers a slew of tax benefits while remaining extremely flexible. Traditional retirement accounts allow you to defer your taxes until you take distributions.

  • Analysis-Europe says goodbye to negative rates - or just 'au revoir'?

    Europe's decade-long experiment with negative interest rates, which ended on Thursday with the Swiss National Bank's return to positive territory, showed one thing: they can exist beyond the realms of economic science fiction. Launched to revive economies after the 2007/08 financial crisis, the policy flipped standard money wisdom on its head: banks had to pay a fee to park cash with their central banks; some home-owners found mortgages that paid them interest; and rewards for the act of saving all but vanished. "I think that probably the bar is going to be higher in the future," said Claudio Borio, head of the Monetary and Economic Department of the Basel-based Bank of International Settlements which acts as bank to the world's central banks.

  • Marketmind: Markets 'Fed Up'

    That seems to be message from the Fed as it gave sobering projections and set the ground for its policy rate to rise at a faster pace and to a higher level than expected. BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, expects the Fed to raise rates few more times, with data determining the "veracity" of that and how much longer they will have to go. Rick Rieder, who heads BlackRock's global allocation investment team says that due to slower economic growth, the question now is when the economy will become "Fed Up," with rising rates and tighter liquidity and begin adjusting demand relative to these much tighter monetary conditions.

  • Treasury Curve Flattens as Fed Boosts Expectations for Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Short-end US interest rates surged and the Treasury yield curve flattened after a Federal Reserve policy decision to lift the benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point and new forecasts that indicate a higher terminal rate for this hiking cycle.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin

  • Japan Has Plenty of Firepower to Fight Yen’s Slide Against the Dollar

    Those are the foreign-currency reserves, as of end-August, held by Japan’s Ministry of Finance—a big war chest as it returns to intervening in the currency market. The ministry on Thursday [sold dollars and bought yen](https://www.wsj.com/articles/japan-intervenes-in-currency-market-to-support-yen-11663836942?mod=markets_lead_pos2), the first such intervention in 24 years, after the yen hit a low of 145.87 to the dollar, its weakest since 1998. The yen’s decline against the dollar is largely dow

  • Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit to flood-hit Pakistan

    Hollywood actress and U.N. humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to one of the worst flood-hit areas in southern Pakistan on Tuesday, officials said, as the death toll from months-long deluges rose to 1,559. TV footage showed Jolie arriving at an airport in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province, where floods since mid-June have killed 692 people, damaged hundreds of thousands of homes and left half a million people homeless. According to the IRC, a prominent international aid group, Jolie is visiting Pakistan to support communities affected by the devastating floods.

  • Why rookie linebacker says he has plenty of room to grow with Kansas City Chiefs

    Leo Chenal will be facing a big-name former teammate this weekend.

  • UN Latest: South Korean Leader Heard Insulting US Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- China defended Russia’s role in the United Nations as leaders from around the world decried the Kremlin at a session of the General Assembly for its war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Winds at His BackUN Latest: South Korean Leader Heard

  • 2 Chip Stocks That Can Outperform a Slowing Market, Says J.P. Morgan

    J.P. Morgan analyst Harlan Sur says chip makers Marvell Technology and Broadcom are "well-positioned to outgrow the overall semiconductor industry market."

  • Perfectly Reasonable Question: Can We Trust the Polls?

    On Sept. 12, I wrote about the early “warning signs” in this year’s Senate polling. Then three days later, I helped write up the results of a new national survey: a New York Times/Siena College poll showing Democrats up by 2 percentage points in the generic ballot among registered voters. If you thought that was a touch contradictory, you’re not alone. One person tweeted: “Didn’t you just write that the polls are an illusion? Why should we believe this one?” Sign up for The Morning newsletter fr

  • American Airlines passenger detained by FBI after allegedly assaulting attendant on flight from Los Cabos to LA

    An American Airlines passenger was detained by the FBI after allegedly assaulting an attendant on a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles, officials said.

  • Yen rallies after Japan unilaterally intervenes for first time in 24 years

    The dollar dropped sharply against the Japanese yen on Thursday, in the first intervention to support its currency since 1998, after the Bank of Japan bucked the trend of other central banks by not hiking interest rates.

  • 'Not a whodunnit case': U.S. Capitol rioter Doug Jensen's trial begins with opening remarks

    The jury trial for Capitol rioter Doug Jensen, who faces seven criminal charges for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, began Tuesday.

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: Sonia Cheng

    In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by Rosewood Hotel Group CEO, Sonia Cheng, for a discussion about the challenges of hospitality business.

  • Ex-Trump Official Accuses Former President Of Sinister Immigration Plot

    Miles Taylor, a former DHS chief of staff, made the stunning disclosure on CNN amid renewed tensions over border policy.

  • Once-bitten markets are ignoring Putin's warnings again at their own peril

    Earlier this year, markets were complacent as Russia massed troops on the Ukraine border. Now, they're once again largely shrugging off Vladimir Putin's signal that he could be prepared to use nuclear weapons. World shares weathered an early knock to risk appetite on Wednesday after Putin mobilised more troops for Ukraine and threatened to use all of Russia's arsenal against what he called the West's "nuclear blackmail" over the war there.

  • ‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War

    KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty ImagesVladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West.“I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and the Ukrainian army as with the collective West,” Sergei Shoigu said in a televised speech, according to TASS.“At this point, we are really at war with the collective West, with NATO,” Shoigu added.Sh

  • Mobilisation in Russia: Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill urges people not to see Ukrainians as enemies

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:39 Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, has urged Russians not to consider Ukrainians their enemies amidst the partial mobilisation announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war against Ukraine.