Three spots in the Keys and one in Fort Lauderdale named best beach resorts in Florida

Three beach resorts in the Florida Keys and one in Fort Lauderdale were named among the best beach resorts in the state.

Travel website Trips to Discover ranked the 15 best beach resorts in Florida for 2023. On the list are Casa Marina Key West, Amara Cay Resort in Islamorada, and Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort in Marathon.

Casa Marina Key West, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is undergoing a major renovation, is closed until later this fall. Despite this, Trips to Discover praises its Mediterranean-style suites and ocean views. At least the latter won’t change. The resort is known for having the largest private beach in Key West.

Amara Cay Resort was praised for its laid-back atmosphere and the fish tacos at its Tiki Bar, while Tranquility Bay earned applause for its private beach houses overlooking the Gulf of Mexico and multiple swimming pools.

Also making the list was B Ocean Resort in Fort Lauderdale, which was praised for its private beach and its famous Wreck Bar, which features a beloved mermaid show that draws locals and tourists alike.

Marina Anderson, also known by her stage name MeduSirena, leads a team of underwater burlesque performers at the Wreck Bar at the B Ocean Resort in Fort Lauderdale.

No resorts in Miami-Dade County were named, but Palm Beach County made the list with the glamorous The Breakers in Palm Beach; Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Manalapan, which boasts private oceanfront cabanas and is a Forbes Five-Star hotel with a Five-Star spa; and Beach Club in Boca Raton, which is part of the Mediterranean resort The Boca Raton. Guests can use amenities at both resorts, which means access to private beaches, several restaurants and pools and golf courses.

The other beach resorts on the list were the historic Don CeSar in St. Pete; Omni Amelia Island Resort in Fernandina Beach; JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort in Marco Island; Lido Beach Resort in Sarasota; Hammock Beach Resort Golf Resort & Spa in Palm Coast; Naples Grande Beach Resort and The Ritz-Carlton Naples; and South Seas in Captiva, which is partially open but undergoing construction and renovation as a result of last year’s destructive Hurricane Ian.

Top South Florida beach resorts

Casa Marina Key West: 1500 Reynolds St., Key West; 305-296-3535; casamarinaresort.com (currently closed through fall 2023)

Amara Cay Resort: 80001 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada; 888-317-0889; www.islamoradaresortcollection.com/amara-cay-resort

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort: 2600 Overseas Hwy, Marathon; 844-209-6758; www.tranquilitybay.com

B Ocean Resort: 1140 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1000; www.boceanresort.com

