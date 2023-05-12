Three Springfielders charged with holding woman captive, torturing her

May 11—Three people are accused of holding a woman against her will before she ran, covered in bruises and chemical burns, to a man's house Tuesday on Western Avenue.

Billy Woolard, 32, Tiffany Lyons, 34, and Amanda Vance, 32, are charged with kidnapping, abduction and felonious assault. They are suspected of holding a woman captive for three days and torturing her, according to court records.

The woman was staying with the suspects in their apartment for a little more than two weeks, and according to court records, was held against her will and beaten after she mentioned to another person that she owed Woolard money and he wouldn't let her leave until he was paid, and the comment got back to him.

According to court records, Woolard, Lyons and Vance punched the woman, poured chemicals on her, cut off her clothing and cut her hair. They also are accused of using chemical mace or pepper spray on her.

The woman told police she escaped when one of the roommates left and the others were sleeping. She went to a neighbor's house, who let her inside and called 911.

The roommates were arrested at the apartment. They are charged with first-degree felony kidnapping, second-degree felonious assault and third-degree felony abduction.

According to court records, Vance posted a photo of the woman with visible bruising on her right eye area.

Springfield Police officer Timothy Melvin wrote in a report the woman had "significant bruising" on her face and eyes, which were almost swollen shut. He said she also had burn marks on her lower back and sides, and cuts on her legs, back and stomach.

All three individuals charged were in custody at the Clark County Jail, each held on $100,000 bail.