Three stabbed, 1 shot at apartments in Riverside during possible domestic incident

Three people were stabbed and one was shot during a potential domestic incident in Riverside Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the Skyline Apartments on the 5100 block of Northwest Karen Boulevard to find three men, with ages ranging from 21 to 30, suffering from stab wounds, according to a statement from the Riverside Police Department.

A fourth man, 39, was found shot in a nearby apartment. Each was transported to an area hospital from the scene.

Shuan Zufelt, a spokesman with the Riverside Police Department, said two parties have been treated and released. The other two remain hospitalized in stable condition.

A person of interest has been taken into custody, Zufelt said.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident, though police said they believe the dispute was “domestic in nature,” according to the department’s statement.