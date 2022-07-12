Three stabbed at Hamilton car wash

Jul. 12—Hamilton Police are investigating the stabbing of multiple victims Saturday night at a Hamilton business.

Officers responded to Splash & Dash Car Wash in the 2200 block of Pleasant Avenue about 6:30 p.m. and found three men suffering from stab wounds.

Salvador Hernandez, 42, of Hamilton, Sergio Segoviano, 37, of Hamilton and Enrique Prado, 20, of West Chester Twp., all received non life-threatening stab wounds, according to detectives and the police report.

Officer Kristy Collins said the incident began as a fight. There were no arrests as of Monday afternoon.