Three stabbed, two others injured in fight in Logan Square apartment, police say

Three men were stabbed and two other people were injured after an argument inside a Logan Square apartment in early Thursday, Chicago police said.

One of the men was in critical condition from his wounds, according to police.

All five people were in an apartment in the 2300 block of North Kedzie Avenue just after 1 a.m., when two of them began arguing and stabbing each other, police said. A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, the department said.

A 35-year-old man was in fair condition after being stabbed in the legs and head, and a 36-year-old was in fair condition after being stabbed in the head, police said. They were transported to Stroger Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital, respectively, according to police.

Another 37-year-old was taken to Humboldt Park Health in fair condition with cuts to his hands, and a 25-year-old woman was treated on the scene for “abrasions to the body,” police said.

The department said they are investigating, and did not provide any updates later Thursday morning.