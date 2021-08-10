Three staff members injured in Miami Correctional assault

Aug. 10—BUNKER HILL — Three staff members were assaulted and received injuries at Miami Correctional Facility on Sunday, marking the most recent incident in a string of assaults and lawsuits at the prison.

Prison officials in an email say the assault Sunday remains under investigation, and no other information is being released at this time.

Another assault was reported at the prison in March, when video footage showed a corrections officer speaking to offender Levi Greenup, who reached through the broken window of his cell and stabbed the officer with a handmade shank, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Investigators said the incident happened in the restricted housing unit where offenders had recently been causing problems, including lighting fires in the unit and breaking out the glass of their cell doors.

Greenup was charged with aggravated battery in May.

The prison also faces lawsuits from 10 inmates alleging they were subjected to brutal conditions while being held in isolation units, including one inmate being forced to use a plastic bag as a toilet for five days.

In the grievances, the inmates said they were all placed in isolation cells inside the restrictive housing unit, where prison officials had covered broken outside windows with sheet metal and never replaced or repaired the single light inside the cell.

The lawsuits assert that led to the inmates living in sometimes pitch-black conditions and being shocked by live wires that hung from the broken light fixture. Other windows were never replaced, exposing some prisoners to rain, snow and cold for weeks.

The inmates said the prison "deliberately ignored the horrific conditions in which they were held."

Carson Gerber can be reached at 765-854-6739, carson.gerber@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter @carsongerber1.