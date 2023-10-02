Three Stark County men arrested in human trafficking crackdown across Ohio

A total of 160 arrests, including three residents of Stark County, were made as part of a weeklong statewide human trafficking crackdown, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The effort, "Operation Buyer’s Remorse," sought to arrest those trying to buy sex and to identify survivors of human trafficking.

“Law enforcement across Ohio teamed up in a concerted effort to stem the demand that fuels human trafficking,” Yost said. “The success of this operation is measured not only by the number of arrests but also by the resources offered to survivors of human trafficking and the intelligence gathered that will propel long-term investigations forward.”

Led by Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, Operation Buyer’s Remorse was a collaborative effort that took place from Sept. 25 to Saturday across the state.

The operation comprised coordinated “stings” conducted by eight human trafficking and major crimes task forces. The task forces’ work was amplified by numerous local law enforcement agencies that also conducted anti-human trafficking operations.

Additionally, search warrants were conducted at 11 massage parlors suspected of human trafficking activities as part of ongoing, long-term investigations.

Over the course of the week, 149 “johns” seeking to buy sex were arrested and charged with engaging in prostitution. Additional arrests included two individuals for seeking to have sex with minors and six for promoting prostitution. Others were arrested for illegally possessing narcotics and/or firearms, or because there were outstanding warrants against them.

Those arrested come from all backgrounds, including an EMT, nurses, educators, retirees, former law enforcement officers, self-employed individuals, delivery drivers and others. The youngest suspect was 17 and the oldest was 84.

Law enforcement officers interviewed 104 survivors of human trafficking, who were provided services from health care and social service organizations.

“Our message is simple: Don’t buy sex in Ohio!” Yost said.

Among those arrested were men from Alliance, Canton and Lawrence Township.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark men among 160 people arrested in human trafficking crackdown