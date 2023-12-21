Three state Department of Environmental Protection officials killed in Groveland crash

GROVELAND — On Dec. 12, the Daily Commercial received an email that said Florida Highway Patrol troopers were en route to a fatal crash at 1:59 p.m. at County Road 33 and Bridges Road.

The crash involved a 2018 Ford Explorer and a dump truck.

"We currently only have preliminary information, as our traffic homicide investigators are still investigating this fatal collision," FHP spokesperson Migdalisis Garcia said, adding that the crash remains under investigation.

The driver and passengers in the SUV, pronounced deceased on scene, were all Florida Department of Environmental Protection employees. They were residents of Grand Island, Longwood and Orlando, ages 32 through 47.

The dump truck driver, 63, survived the crash with minor injuries and is a resident of Mount Vernon, Maine.

"DEP is deeply saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones during this difficult time," said Alexandra Kuchta, communications director for the agency.

"Out of respect for the privacy of the families, this is all the information we will be providing at this time," she added.

Eleven fatal crashes have occurred at the intersection in the past year.

