Three out-of-state youths rescued from rough surf in downtown Cocoa Beach, taken to hospital

Three juvenile swimmers who were struggling in rough surf were rescued from the ocean and transported to the hospital Friday afternoon in downtown Cocoa Beach, city police said in a press release.

Brevard County Ocean Rescue lifeguards and Cocoa Beach police and firefighters responded to the shoreline about 1:20 p.m. just north of Minutemen Causeway.

"One of the juveniles was unresponsive and immediate lifesaving measures were conducted," the press release said.

"All of the victims involved were transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment. The victims involved in this group were visiting the area from out of the state," the press release said.

Additional information on the swimmers' ages and medical conditions was unavailable Saturday afternoon, Cocoa Police Sgt. Thomas Cooper said. Police will release more details later, he said.

12/22/23| Isolated showers/sprinkles throughout today. Otherwise, mostly dry. Seasonable today with cloudy skies & a light NE breeze.



High risk of dangerous rip currents continues at all Atlantic beaches. Poor/hazardous seas remain. Entering the surf is not advised. pic.twitter.com/hZN9x1fPEU — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) December 22, 2023

The National Weather Service station in Melbourne warned beachgoers to stay out of the surf Friday and Saturday, citing numerous life-threatening rip currents. A high rip current risk remains in effect through late Sunday night.

"Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs," said a NWS coastal hazard message that was issued Saturday morning.

"If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help," the statement said.

Brevard County Fire Rescue officials urged beachgoers to "exercise extreme caution and stay out of the water" in a Friday afternoon Facebook post.

