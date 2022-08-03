Three states declare state of emergency as monkeypox cases surpass 6,300 nationwide

Good Morning America

As monkeypox continues to spread across the U.S., the number of children infected with the virus is growing as well. At least five children have tested positive for monkeypox since July, including two each in Indiana and California. Children under the age of 8 are among those whom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers at "increased risk" for severe illness from monkeypox, along with pregnant people, people who are immunocompromised and those who have a history of atopic dermatitis or eczema.