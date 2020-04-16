3 steps to ending the COVID-19 lockdown — and why we're not prepared for them

Test. Trace. Isolate.

As talk turns to how the United States can at least somewhat safely reopen its economy amid the world’s largest and deadliest coronavirus outbreak, this three-part strategy has become the closest thing to a consensus among experts, epidemiologists and even the Wall Street executives on President Trump’s newly formed economic task force.

That’s the good news.

But there’s bad news too. According to the latest data, the U.S. is nowhere near being able to test or trace at the scale necessary to transition out of lockdown. Meanwhile, Americans have yet to accept the idea that isolation will continue to be a part of everyday life.

We won’t be ready to reopen until that changes.

The basic concept of test-trace-isolate is simple. Right now, the U.S. is successfully slowing down the coronavirus outbreak. That’s because more than 95 percent of the U.S. population is currently living under lockdown orders.

Steve Polet holds a sign during a protest at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on Wednesday. (Paul Sancya/AP) More

Without widespread immunity, the coronavirus will start to spread as soon as social-distancing measures are lifted. Hundreds of thousands or even millions of Americans could die. That’s where test-trace-isolate comes in. The more people you can test — both for current infections and the antibodies created by prior infections — the more accurately you can determine who’s safe from the virus and who’s spreading it to others. The more robust your ability to trace the movements of people infected with the virus, the more rapidly and comprehensively you can inform everyone they’ve come in contact with. And the more you can do that, the more everyone can isolate and stop spreading the virus further.

This is epidemiology 101. But when you compare where we are today to where we need to be, the gap is startling.

Take testing. Experts disagree about how many tests we’d need to do per day to conduct effective coronavirus “surveillance” in a post-lockdown America. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Romer says 22 million or more. The Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics at Harvard University says “millions” (at least). Five hundred thousand is generally considered the bare minimum required just to test everyone with symptoms and their close contacts.

During the week of April 6, the U.S. averaged 150,000 tests per day.

This isn’t a backward-looking blame game about the testing lapses that made America’s coronavirus outbreak worse than it had to be. It’s about what happens next. We’ve made a ton of progress since early March, when daily tests numbered in the hundreds. But that progress has basically stopped. So far this week we’re actually averaging fewer tests per day — 145,000 — than last week. Why? Because we’re running out of swabs, pipettes and chemicals, according to commercial labs.

And ramping up will only get more challenging from here.

“Many gains were made by getting players into fight (clinical labs, academic labs),” Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, recently explained on Twitter. “Now we must expand lab capacity, platforms, throughput, test kits. Getting next million tests/week will be harder than getting first.”

Even as President Trump brags at his daily briefings that America has “the most expansive testing system anywhere in the world” — fact check: We rank behind Germany, Italy, South Korea and Canada in tests conducted per capita — officials in Washington seem to recognize how much more we need to do.