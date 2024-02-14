Three storms are headed for Sacramento Valley and mountains. Here’s the latest forecast

Three storm systems are making their way through Northern California, gearing up to drop several inches of rain and mountain snow over the next week.

Meteorologists predict that the first storm — which starts Wednesday and lasts into Thursday — will bring a quarter to half an inch of rain across most of the Sacramento Valley, with more expected near Redding and in the foothills, said Chelsea Peters with the National Weather Service.

What will first storm bring to Sacramento, Tahoe?

The foothills and mountains could see up to 3 inches of precipitation and snow levels are expected at 5,000 to 6,000 feet, but could drop to 4,500.

Area residents can expect the heaviest precipitation from this storm on Wednesday afternoon.

Winds could reach 45 mph in the northern Sacramento Valley.

High temperatures in the capital city are expected in the high 50-degree to mid-60-degree range. Lows will hang around 50 degrees, dropping to 45 Thursday night, the seven-day forecast shows.

The greater lake Tahoe area is under a winter weather advisory Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday.

“Travel could be very difficult over mountain passes,” the advisory states.

What’s in the forecast for Northern California after initial storm?

After a mostly cloudy (but not rainy) Friday, a second storm will move into the area overnight into Saturday and early Sunday.

Valley residents can expect to see half an inch to 1.5 inches of rain. The prediction is similar for the foothills and mountains in the Central Sierra.

However, farther north at higher elevations could see 2 to 3 inches of precipitation.

Gusts will reach between 25 and 35 mph, the prediction states.

Here’s when wettest weather will hit, meteorologist says

The wettest stretch won’t hit the Valley until early next week, Peters said, with a third storm beginning Sunday evening and the heaviest precipitation falling that night into Monday. Winds will reach between 20 and 30 mph.

The rain will continue into at least Tuesday, she said, though predictions for this last storm are still early and details are not clear.

Right now, meteorologists anticipate 1.5 to 3 inches of rain in the Valley and up to 6 inches of precipitation in the mountains and foothills. The snow level should remain around 5,000 to 6,000 feet.

“Because we are expecting three waves in a fairly short amount of time, we are communicating possible flooding concerns” early next week, Peters said.

National Weather Service prediction Feb. 14, 2024.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.