Three straight days of severe weather in Texas
Meteorologist Jim Cantore of The Weather Channel breaks down a severe weather and flood threat for the Lone Star State.
After several interviews and research, the Lakers narrowed their coaching search to three candidates: Kenny Atkinson, Darvin Ham and Terry Stotts.
Often, the only signs of coccidial infection are in your cat's poop.
A sandstorm blanketed parts of the Middle East on Monday, including Iraq, Syria and Iran, sending people to hospitals and disrupting flights in some places. It was the latest in a series of unprecedented nearly back-to-back sandstorms this year that have bewildered residents and raised alarm among experts and officials, who blame climate change and poor governmental regulations. Sandstorms are typical in late spring and summer, spurred by seasonal winds.
Florida counties from St. Lucie to Monroe, including Palm Beach County, are at a "medium" health care risk level.
Is there a silver lining to the current wave?
Rounds of rain continue this week.
The Lakers' list of final head coaching candidates may be a bit longer than first thought.
The system is not expected to strengthen into a named storm, but it will bring ugly weather to South Mississippi over the next day. Here’s what you need to know.
IBHS wind test demonstration of two houses in thunderstorm and straight-line wind conditions. The on on the right was built to Fortified standards.
Derechos of similar intensity have occurred before in this part of Canada, but never has one had a track like this that followed the length of the most densely populated corridor in the country.
Isolated severe weather will be possible in Dallas-Fort Worth along with locally heavy rainfall and flooding.
A new wildfire is forcing evacuations near Elgin. As of Monday, Arizona State Forestry said the fire is "wind-driven" and moving through heavy grass.
Even areas with increased precipitation overall may experience periods of intense and damaging ‘flash droughts’
A forest-wide closure order goes into effect for the Lincoln National Forest beginning at 8 a.m., May 25, amid extreme fire danger.
And it's just over an hour from San Francisco.
There are 46 species of snakes in Georgia, but only six are venomous. Here's what to know about snakes slithering across the Peach State.
There’s a “lot of brush burning away from (the) freeway,” according to California Highway Patrol dispatch logs.
The devastating heat wave that has baked India and Pakistan in recent months was made more likely by climate change and is a glimpse of the region's future, international scientists said in a study released Monday. The World Weather Attribution group analyzed historical weather data that suggested early, long heat waves that impact a massive geographical area are rare, once-a-century events. If global heating increases to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) more than pre-industrial levels, then heat waves like this could occur twice in a century and up to once every five years, said Arpita Mondal, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai, who was part of the study.
Flames have consumed more than 484 square miles of timber, grassland and brush and evacuations have been place for weeks.
The National Weather Service said forecast confidence is low as of Sunday, but storms with hail and strong winds are possible.