'Three strikes and you're out': Middle-class drug users to be banned from nightclubs and bars

Middle class drug users face being banned from nightclubs under a new “three strikes and out” plan - John Rensten/The Image Bank RF

Middle class drug users face being banned from nightclubs under a “three strikes and out” plan to crack down on recreational use.

They could also be stripped of their passports or driving licences under a tiered system of penalties to punish recreational users of cocaine and cannabis who refuse to give up their habit.

Announcing the plans in a White Paper today, Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, said the regime would force recreational users to “face the consequences of their actions”, which fuelled criminality, violence and the exploitation of young people by county lines drug gangs.

Under the plan, first-time offenders will be required to pay for and attend a drug awareness course similar to the £120 speed awareness programmes. If they refuse, they face a big fine or prosecution.

Those found using drugs for a second time will get a caution, be sent on a further drug awareness course and face mandatory, random drug testing for up to three months. Any breach or further drug use could lead to prosecution.

Offenders caught for a third time face being charged for their offence and if convicted, made subject to a civil exclusion order banning them from specific locations such as night clubs, bars or restaurants.

They could also be given a drug tag to monitor their usage, with further penalties if they continue with their habit as well having their driving licences and passports confiscated to prevent them going on holiday and curb their ability to travel to see friends.

Ms Patel said: “Drugs are a scourge across society. They devastate lives and tear communities apart. Drug misuse puts lives at risk, fuels criminality and serious and violent crime and also results in the grotesque exploitation of young, vulnerable people.

“We are cracking down on drug use with tougher consequences for so-called recreational drug users who will face the consequences of their actions through sanctions including fines and conditions to attend rehabilitation courses.

Story continues

“In line with our strategy to tackle the harmful consequences of drugs, we aim to reverse the rising trend of substance use in society, to protect the public from the harm and violence of drug misuse.”

Ministers say the plans - to be subject to a 10-week consultation - are needed to reverse 4,600 drug-related deaths each year, more than from all knife crime and road traffic accidents combined. Home office research estimates the cost to society is nearly £22 billion.

Drug use is increasing with 3.2 million people in the UK admitting to taking them in the last year. Some 2.1 per cent of the population are thought to be "frequent" drug users.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is to set up three pilot “problem solving courts (PSCs)” where low level criminals with drug or drink addictions will be spared prosecution if they agree to a tough rehabilitation regime to wean them off their habit.

Under orders issued by the PSCs, offenders will see the same judge at least once a month, have intense supervision from the Probation Service, and get “wraparound” support such as substance misuse and recovery courses, housing support and educational services.

They could also be subject to random drug testing under the £8.25 million pilot schemes to be launched at three courts in Liverpool, Teesside and Birmingham

Random drug testing

They will also get treatment and undertake frequent, random drug testing where appropriate. Offenders will be offered the full range of treatment interventions to help them achieve abstinence.

Judges and magistrates in the PSCs will be able to relax conditions to recognise progress, or to apply drug testing and court reviews when behaviour fails to meet agreed standards.

They can also jail offenders for failure to stick to their sentence by imprisoning them for up to 28 days, up to a maximum of three times.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said: ““Getting criminal offenders sustainably off drugs is the gateway to getting them into work and a law-abiding future.

“Only once offenders are drug-free can they grasp the opportunities of skills training and employment and turn their backs on crime for good.”