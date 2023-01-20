Three students arrested after fight at Fresno High School. Campus went on lockdown

Police officers were back at Fresno High School on Friday afternoon and arrested three students involved in a large fight — two days after a stabbing at the campus.

Police on Friday said a fight involving a large group took place at 1 p.m. at the school at Echo and Wilson avenues.

The school went on lockdown while the administration and school resource officer attempted to stop the fight.

One person failed to comply with the school resource officer, Fresno Police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said. More units were requested and arrived.

One student was arrested for resisting; another for probation violation and disturbing the peace; and a third for disturbing the peace.

One Wednesday, two people were stabbed outside the school in an incident involving students.

Two Fresno High students and another minor were involved in a confrontation about 8:30 a.m., which is on the north side of Fresno High, as they arrived to the school.

They had non-life threatening injuries but were transported to a local hospital.

The violence Wednesday did not appear to be gang-related but rather stemmed from some kind of “high school issue,” police said.