Three students arrested after fight at Seminole High School, officials say

Three students were taken into custody after several fights broke out at Seminole High School Friday, district officials said.

In a message to parents, staff members said an incident between two students on the 9th-grade campus “stirred the pot” and led to a bigger skirmish.

Video of the fight obtained by WFTV showed students slapping each other, dragging each other by the hair and clothes and multiple students stomping on a girl’s head.

The videos did not show what started the fight.

The school canceled a scheduled pep rally out of concerns for safety, which administrators said they’d try to reschedule.

One parent said several girls involved in the fight had not faced any consequences for their actions. School staff said the district and Sanford Police continued investigating the incident and those involved.

Seminole High School has been the site of other big fights in recent years.

School administrators said steps taken to quell violence on campus had been working but did not provide evidence to support their claim. A district spokeswoman said she would work to gather context and details to share publicly.

