Three suffer serious injuries after head-on collision in Pelham

Three people suffered serious injuries after a head-on collision in Pelham Saturday morning.

Members of the Pelham Police and Fire Departments responded to Sherburne Road near the Cutter Woods Conservation Area around 10:55 a.m..

An initial investigation revealed an Infiniti G35 as traveling west when it crossed over the center line, striking a Honda CRV head-on.

The driver of the Infiniti was med-flighted to New Hampshire to be treated for their serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger inside the Infiniti was transported via ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. The Honda driver was also transported for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Sherburne Road was closed for approximately four and a half hours because of the crash.

“The Pelham Police Department would like to thank the Dracut MA Police Department, Hudson NH Police Department, Windham NH Police Department, and New Hampshire DOT for assisting with this crash and investigation,” the Pelham Police Department said in a statement.

