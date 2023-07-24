Three suitcases carrying woman’s remains found on a Florida beach

Police posted a photo of what they believe to have been the victim’s floral shirt (Delray Beach Police Department)

Remains of an “unidentified adult female” were found in three suitcases in Florida’s Delray Beach, police said.

The Delray Beach Police Department said it received a 911 call just after 4pm on Friday with a report of a “suspicious item in the water”. Police said they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The officers said they discovered one suitcase with human remains inside; shortly after, they found two other suitcases, which also contained human remains. Police said the victim’s remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office.

On Sunday, officials offered a new finding about the victim, as they believe she was a white or Hispanic middle-aged woman with brown hair, and roughly 5ft 4in tall. “She may have had tattooed eyebrows and was wearing a floral tank top with a black undershirt and black mid-thigh shorts,” police added.

The officials also shared a photo of what they believe to have been the victim’s shirt, which featured a multicolored floral pattern.

“My first instinct was it’s an endangered sea turtle or something like that was floating by,” Marine dockhand Keenan Johnson told WPTV . “I was in shock really for all this to happen.”

He told the outlet that he had never seen anything like this happen in his career. Mr Johnson continued, “I’m definitely not going to sleep well tonight just knowing this is going on in my backyard but it’s a crazy sad world we live in today.”