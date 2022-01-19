Three suspected drug traffickers arrested in Santa Fe area

Jan. 19—State and local law enforcement officers arrested three people suspected of trafficking drugs in the Santa Fe area in the first weeks of January.

New Mexico State Police arrested Jesus Sias, 26, of Santa Fe on Jan. 6 in front of a home on Camino del Gusto, where he was sitting in a vehicle. Sais was believed to be traveling with another man wanted for parole violations, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

When officers searched Sias, they found about $2,700 in cash, 293 pills suspected to be fentanyl, 7 grams of what was believed to be heroin and 700 Mexican pesos, the complaint said.

Investigators later searched the vehicle and found two 9 mm pistols, plastic bags, hypodermic syringes and a digital scale, according to the complaint.

Sias was charged with two counts of trafficking drugs and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was booked in the Santa Fe County jail, where he remained Tuesday.

In 2017, Sias was convicted of aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer.

Late last week, Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies arrested two men on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Steven Montoya, 39, and Martin Loya, 35, were each charged with multiple counts of drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a felon following a search of Montoya's home, according to arrest warrant affidavits.

Sheriff's office investigators were notified in early January that Montoya, who had an outstanding arrest warrant alleging parole violations, was living in a mobile home on Camino San Jose in La Cienega, the affidavits said. When investigators arrived, they found Montoya and Loya.

While searching the residence, investigators found 4 pounds of marijuana, 300 blue pills suspected to be fentanyl, 5 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine, 3 grams of meth and multiple firearms, the affidavits said.

They also found two digital scales and several small "jewelry" bags.

Story continues

Both men were booked in the Santa Fe County jail Jan. 14 and remained incarcerated Tuesday.

Montoya was convicted of possession of a felony substance in 2019.

Loya had an outstanding bench warrant for his arrest due to failure to appear.