Three suspects agree to information

Dec. 30—CATLETTSBURG — A man accused of drunkenly duking it out with the law is among the three defendants who agreed to go forward with a criminal information.

Chester Ray Whitt, 51, of Ashland, waived his right to have his case heard by a grand jury Dec. 22 and have his case go directly to circuit court.

Whitt was charged with one count of fourth-degree assault, one count of public intoxication, two counts of third-degree assault, one count of resisting arrest, one count menacing and one count of disorderly conduct.

According to the Boyd County Sheriff's Department, Whitt tried to fight the deputies when he was being taken into custody in connection with a domestic abuse incident. Upon arrival at the jail, records show Whitt threw up.

A criminal information is a waiver of having a case heard by a grand jury. Instead, the cases will proceed directly to circuit court.

Here are the other two who have elected to proceed via information:

—Nicholas C. Haman, 47, of Ashland, was charged with one count of first-offense simple possession of meth. The information states the charge stems from a Dec. 17 incident.

—Jesika L. Myatt, 34, of Ashland, was charged with one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin. The information states the charge stems from a Dec. 17 incident.

