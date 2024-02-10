Three suspects allegedly make fraudulent purchases at Nordstrom Rack, Best Buy: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking for three women accused of alleged fraudulent credit card use in two retail stores.

In Oct. 2023, three suspects were allegedly involved in several fraudulent credit card transactions, according to Bakersfield police. The transactions took place at a Best Buy and Nordstrom Rack in Bakersfield.

The first suspect is a middle-aged woman with dark brown hair and gold-rimmed sunglasses. Cameras caught her wearing a brown print T-shirt, brown pants and a dark slippers.

Suspect #1

Police say the second suspect is also a middle-aged woman with dark brown hair who was last seen wearing a white tank top, striped pants and sandals. The second suspect was also wearing sunglasses.

Suspect #2

The third suspect is a middle-aged woman with heavy build. She has tattoos and was seen with light brown, blonde-colored hair. She was wearing a black tank top, blue jean-shorts and sandals at the time of the incident.

Suspect #3

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective R. Garcia at 661-326-3555 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.





