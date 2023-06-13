Three suspects apprehended in Louisville in connection with Boulder bank robbery

Jun. 12—Three suspects have been taken into custody by Louisville police in relation to a Boulder bank robbery that occurred Monday morning.

According to a Boulder police alert, a woman walked into the U.S. Bank at 1650 28th St. just after 11:30 a.m. and passed the bank teller a note demanding money.

The woman did not display a weapon but implied she had one, police tweeted. There were no reported injuries.

After the robbery, police were searching for a gray Jeep missing its back windshield, seen traveling northbound on the Diagonal Highway toward Longmont.

At 2:29 p.m., Louisville police tweeted that they took three people into custody following a search, and Boulder police confirmed the arrests were related to the robbery.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office put out a shelter-in-place alert for the Spanish Hills area of Louisville prior to the arrests at 2:16 p.m., but police lifted the order at 2:33 p.m. and said there was no further threat to the surrounding communities.

The names of the three suspects have not yet been released.

Boulder police said the case remains under investigation.