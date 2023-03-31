Three suspects arrested for beating Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine inside Florida gym

Three men have been arrested in connection with the violent attack on rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine in a south Florida gym earlier this month.

The suspects — Rafael Medina, Jr., 43, Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25 — were taken into custody Thursday night, according to a tweet from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. They were all being held in the Palm Beach County Jail on preliminary charges of robbery and battery.

Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was in the sauna area of an LA Fitness when he was jumped and brutally beat by a group of men on March 21. In video of the altercation, the rainbow-haired rapper can be seen lying the ground in the fetal position as he tries to dodge several blows to his face and body.

The violence only ended after staffers at the gym “heard the disturbance and the perpetrators fled,” the rapper’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told CNN.

Tekashi was picked up by ambulance after the attack and hospitalized. He suffered injuries to his ribs, jaw and his back. Images later shared with TMZ show the performer’s badly bruised face, which is also covered in cuts and blood.

It’s not clear if the suspects have any connection to the gangs Tekashi flipped on in federal court.

The 26-year-old performer was sentenced in 2019 to two years behind bars on nine charges, including racketeering, drug trafficking and firearm offenses for his involvement with the Nine Trey Bloods gang. He was handed a reduced sentence in exchange for cooperating with federal officials and helping land his associates in prison.

Tekashi was freed from prison in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.