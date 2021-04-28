Three Suspects Arrested for Burglarizing 26 Asian American Families in Colorado and Wyoming

Carl Samson
·3 min read

Three of four suspects accused of targeting dozens of Asian American business owners and their families in Colorado and Wyoming in 2019 have been arrested and charged this week.

The investigation, known as “Operation Daylight,” started in Fort Collins, Colorado after five residential burglaries were reported between January 2019 and April 2019.

The scheme: The suspects, believed to have ties to South America, had a pattern in conducting their criminal activities.

  • In each of the first five cases, the suspects arrived in broad daylight, knocked on the front door and waited for a few minutes before breaking in.

  • Once inside, the suspects took cash, jewelry and safes.

  • Investigators learned that the same scheme has been taking place across the country.

  • The suspects burglarized a total of 26 Asian American homes in Colorado and Wyoming between January 2019 and July 2019.

  • Authorities said total losses range from $1.3 million to $1.4 million.




The suspects: In partnership with the FBI, the Fort Collins Police Department (FCPD) was able to collect evidence that led to the identification of the suspects, who are all from Miami, Florida.

  • The four suspects are: (1) Santiago Hoyos Gaviria, 24; (2) Jhon Eder Florez-Molina, 28; (3) Yenny Zoraya Rodas-Florez, 30; and (4) Carlos Geovanny Florez-Molina, 34.

  • Hoyos Gaviria, Rodas-Florez and Carlos Florez-Molina have all been apprehended as of this writing.

  • They were extradited to Colorado and booked at the Larimer County Jail.

  • All three suspects have been charged with racketeering, conspiracy and multiple counts of burglary and theft/criminal mischief, according to CBS Denver.

  • Jhon Florez-Molina remains at large and is believed to be hiding in Colombia.




Targeted attacks: Authorities have confirmed the attacks were calculated and targeted Asian Americans.

  • “These were not just random burglaries occurring that we were piecing together. These were calculated, organized efforts to go after a specific population and specific things within that house,” FCPD Detective David Lindsay told KDVR.

  • The victims owned businesses such as restaurants and salons and were not present when the break-ins took place.

  • “Every victim family I spoke with shared a sense of violation, violation of their privacy, having their house broken into forcibly, during broad daylight,” Lindsay added.

  • In a statement, Attorney General Phil Weiser said Colorado will not tolerate crimes against Asian Americans.

  • “Today’s announcement highlights the increase in crimes against Asian Americans. We in Colorado won’t tolerate it. Those who commit crimes against an individual or community because of their ethnicity or cultural background must be held to account,” Weiser said.




Aside from Larimer County, similar burglaries also occurred in Arapahoe County, Douglas County, Jefferson County, Greeley and Castle Rock. Whether the cases are connected remains under investigation.

“The suspects in this international case brazenly victimized members of our community and beyond, and they will finally be held accountable,” FCPS Criminal Investigations Assistant Chief Tim Doran said. “Every crime is wrong, but one focused against a particular race or ethnic group is particularly reprehensible. I’m all the more proud of our detectives who spent over two years piecing this puzzle together. I’m also grateful for teamwork with local, state, and federal partners to help 26 families seek justice.”

Featured Images via Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Medical Doctor Drops FACTS on Novel Coronavirus in TikTok Video

China Daily Correspondent Calls Republican Senator a ‘Lifetime B*tch’ for Tweet Against China

Maryland’s First Lady Yumi Hogan Secures 500K COVID-19 Test Kits From South Korea

Woman Dies From Injuries in San Jose Chinese Restaurant Crash

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook 'looking into' hiding of posts calling for PM Modi’s resignation in India

    Updated at 1.17am IST, Thursday: Facebook comms Andy Stone said the company has restored the posts and is "looking into what happened." Facebook has temporarily hidden all posts with hashtag "ResignModi" in India, days after the U.S. social juggernaut -- along with Twitter -- complied with an order from New Delhi to censor some posts critical of Indian government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. On its website, Facebook said it had hidden posts with "ResignModi" hashtag because some of those violated its community standards.

  • The Chickens Come Home to Roost for ‘Traitorous Traitor’ Rudy

    REUTERSThe man once known as “America’s mayor” now appears to be on the brink of a federal indictment for, among other things, selling out his country by actively aiding and abetting Russia’s campaign to undermine American democracy in the 2020 election.In addition to the far-reaching investigation of Rudy Giuliani and several of his cohorts by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, culminating in the raid on his home and office on Wednesday to seize his electronic devices, a recent U.S. intelligence report all but identified Giuliani by name as one of the lead facilitators of the Russian intelligence effort to tarnish then candidate Joe Biden’s reputation and to influence the 2020 election again in Trump’s favor. One very notable passage in the report stated, “A key element of Moscow’s strategy this election cycle was its use of people linked to Russian intelligence to launder influence narratives… through US media organizations, US officials, and prominent US individuals” tied to Trump.The clear implication is that Giuliani has been at the top of the list of White House insiders knowingly spreading Kremlin disinformation designed to call into question the legitimacy of the 2020 election and our country’s entire democratic electoral system.Giuliani has also been directly linked with Andrii Derkach, a Ukrainian lawmaker who – according to the U.S. Treasury Department and various U.S. intelligence agencies – has been an active Russian agent for over a decade. Although Trump White House officials and Giuliani himself were repeatedly warned by the FBI that Derkach was a Russian agent and that Giuliani should avoid dealing with him, Giuliani continued to coordinate with Derkach to dig up dirt on Biden that could be used to smear him in the 2020 presidential election. In November 2020, Giuliani even went so far as to appear with Derkash as part of a One America News "investigation" into Biden that aired in December, the same week the House of Judiciary Committee approved articles of impeachment against the outgoing president. Giuliani announced on air at the start of the OAN show that he was there to meet with Derkach “to get the facts” about Ukrainian collusion and interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. In other words, Giuliani was on T.V. to lend credibility to one of Russia’s favorite disinformation projects, which was to divert attention from Russian interference in the 2016 election by falsely shifting the blame to Ukraine.Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine ‘Investigation’ Stars Some of Kyiv’s Most Dubious CharactersFormer Senator Claire McCaskill got it just right when she told Brian Williams that Giuliani was a “treasonous traitor” who was working directly with a hostile foreign power – Russia – to undermine our democracy.The U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation of Giuliani had been put on hold during the later stages of the 2020 election campaign, during which time the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (which Rudy long ago led) was holding off making any final decision on the Giuliani investigation – whether to indict him or not, and if so, on what charges – until after the election. Since Giuliani was Trump’s personal lawyer, any indictment of him just before the election would have been perceived as politically motivated. Then, during the transition period, federal prosecutors continued to hold off taking any action against Giuliani because Giuliani was continuing to dominate the news cycles by perpetuating the myth that the election had been “stolen” from Trump through massive voter fraud and shadowy left-wing conspiracy. The optics would not have looked good if the news cameras showed FBI agents jumping on stage to handcuff Giuliani while he was holding one of his post-election press conferences.The U.S. Attorneys Who Revered Rudy Loathe Him NowGiuliani’s “free hall pass” ran out, however, when President Biden was sworn in on January 20, 2021. It then took some time for Attorney General Merrick Garland to be confirmed, and his team at the Justice Department now have a full plate of investigations and potential indictments that they are reviewing. Near the top of the pile, however, is the Giuliani investigation, especially now that the U.S. Intelligence Community has confirmed that Giuliani disregarded warnings about his continued dealings with known Russian operatives. Two of Giuliani’s former Soviet-born operatives – Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman – have already been indicted, in part, for their connection with their efforts to assist Giuliani in digging up dirt in Ukraine on Biden and his son Hunter.Giuliani, who has denied any wrongdoing, thus appears vulnerable to a wide range of federal crimes, including violations of the federal election and lobbying laws, as well as money laundering. Although both Parnas and Fruman pleaded not guilty and are scheduled to go to trial as soon as the Covid-19 crisis permits, their lawyers are also intensely talking to federal prosecutors about a possible deal, and the primary subject of these discussions is what credible evidence can these two accomplices deliver about Giuliani.Things are getting interesting 👇👀 https://t.co/NVny4jFBb3— Lev Parnas (@levparnas) April 28, 2021 An important piece of the puzzle that Parnas and Furman can provide to federal prosecutors relates to the details that these two can provide about Giuliani’s dealings with Derkach and Konstantin Kilimnik, the Russian agent who was Paul Manafort’s right-hand man while Manafort was chairman of the Trump Campaign in 2016. Even after Manafort’s indictment and arrest, there have been reports that Giuliani visited Manafort while he was still under house arrest in order ensure that there was a seamless handoff of Manafort’s Russian contacts and connections to Giuliani so that Trump’s “back channel” communications with the Kremlin would be uninterrupted.In short, Giuliani – like Manafort before him – appears to have been more than willing to enter into a criminal conspiracy against the United States by assisting Russian efforts to interfere in the 2020 election and then to attack the legitimacy of that election with bogus claims of election fraud. Although treason prosecutions have been few and far between throughout our country’s history, Giuliani’s shameful conduct may qualify him for such treatment.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Starbucks CEO says the worker shortage plaguing restaurants won't hurt the coffee chain because its employees' 'energy and spirit is high'

    Starbucks has some of the best benefits in the quick service industry. Competitors like McDonald's and Taco Bell are struggling to hire enough workers.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked after claiming inside knowledge that Kamala Harris is running the White House

    ‘She’s calling the shots here. I know this,’ Ms Guilfoyle told Newsmax on Tuesday. Twitter was not so sure

  • 19 of the most notorious feuds between actors and directors

    Hollywood can be catty. Here are 19 instances of actors and their directors clashing on set - and off.

  • Boy dies from COVID on Hawaii vacation with fully vaccinated parents, officials say

    The child was 10 years old or younger, officials said.

  • US Marine Corps F-35s flew over 5,000 miles for a deployment aboard UK aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth

    This will be the first full operational deployment of a US F-35B squadron aboard the British carrier, according to the Marine Corps.

  • A Florida model was offering drunken lap dances to strangers. Cops then stepped in

    Spring break may be winding down, but some people in Florida don’t want to stop the party.

  • Swipe my phone: UK to use health service app as vaccine passport

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain plans to use a National Health Service phone app as its COVID-19 'vaccine passport' certificate that will allow its population to travel internationally this summer, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Wednesday. Countries around the world are looking at a host of options that will serve as proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to allow travel, though airports, border agencies and airlines are worried there will be no clear global standard that will be accepted at all borders. So-called vaccine passports could range from a digital certificate with a scannable QR code in the European Union, to a National Health Service (NHS) phone app in the United Kingdom, or a humble piece of paper in some other countries.

  • Jada Pinkett Smith says Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin work as a married couple because 'they agree on God'

    The couple wedded in September 2018. Pinkett Smith spoke about the "beautiful couple" and their faith during the latest episode of "Red Table Talk."

  • Willow Smith opens up about being polyamorous and why the concept of marriage 'irks' her

    Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris discussed polyamory on the latest episode of their talk show "Red Table Talk.

  • How much protection you get from one shot of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines, according to the best available data

    One shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines appears at least 80% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 for at least 21 days. For AstraZeneca, it's 70%.

  • US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran

    An American warship fired warning shots when vessels of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday. The Navy released black-and-white footage of the encounter Monday night in international waters of the northern reaches of the Persian Gulf near Kuwait, Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

  • Prince Andrew’s Expulsion From Public Life Cemented by Charles Taking His Key Patronage

    Yui MokJust for a moment after the death of his father, Prince Philip, it looked like his wayward son, Prince Andrew, was working—or perhaps worming—his way back into the frontline of royal life.He popped up on TV screens giving a brief impromptu interview in which he spoke of his mother’s grief.Did Prince Andrew Really Just Use Prince Philip’s Death to Sneak Back on TV?He came close to pulling off a coup by using the funeral to claim his naval position as admiral—a post he was due to inherit on his 60th birthday but voluntarily deferred as the Epstein scandal blew up. A London tailor was said to have been busy making his admiral’s uniform when the queen intervened, ordering all men to wear civvies.While this decision artfully avoided Andrew’s request for a promotion, it was in fact specifically targeted at sparing Harry the humiliation of being the only male Windsor on parade that day not in military uniform. Andrew is quite entitled to wear the military uniform of a vice admiral, a position he still holds. Unlike Harry, he was never forced to give up his military associations. It was notable that he was seated next to his mother at the funeral (although COVID rules mandated an empty seat between them).It appeared to many that Andrew was using the crisis of his father’s death and his status as his mother’s favorite to achieve his long-held dream—a comeback to royal life. But Buckingham Palace pushed back hard against that impression, briefing certain newspapers that Andrew had been freelancing when he made his on-camera appearance.Dan Wootton, the journalist who first broke the news that Harry and Meghan were leaving the U.K., reported in the Daily Mail that sources had told him: “Prince Andrew might hope that this sad situation changes things, but Prince Charles is adamant there is no way back while allegations hang over him. He spoke on camera in a private capacity because this is a family event. No one can stop him doing that.”Then, this week, a succession of curious events befell Andrew. First, his establishment of a business with a dubious former private banker was exposed and swiftly wound up, and then on Tuesday evening, it was announced that Prince Charles was to be the new patron of Britain’s premier musical ensemble, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.The timing of the announcement seems far from accidental. The patronage of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) was one of Andrew’s most significant roles and for Charles to take it on, as the organization prepares to mark its 75th anniversary, is a message of such non-subtlety that even the rhino-skinned Andrew will not be able to miss it.He may be his mother’s favorite, but there will be no room at the inn for him under the reign of King Charles. A source close to Andrew told The Daily Beast, “The Duke remains stepped back from royal duties until the legal process has been resolved. Until then, the Duke is sensitive to the public mood and to the fact that the institution must come first.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Andrew sidelined as Prince Charles takes over former patronage in wake of Epstein scandal

    The Prince of Wales has replaced his brother, the Duke of York, as royal patron of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra as the latter’s roles are gradually redistributed. The orchestra’s board announced in November 2019 that it had decided to part company with Prince Andrew "with immediate effect" after he was forced to effectively resign from public duties in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. A few days later, Buckingham Palace confirmed that he was “standing back” from all of his 230 patronages, a move apparently designed to protect the monarchy from further humiliation. Last November, it was announced that Prince Charles had also agreed to be patron of York Minster Fund, almost a year after his brother stepped down from the role. Prince Andrew, who was patron of the fund for 15 years, resigned in December 2019. Decisions regarding the appointment of a new patron are made by the respective charities, rather than the Royal family, it is understood. Prince keen to protect arts Prince Charles has repeatedly stressed the importance of protecting the arts during the pandemic. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, which has welcomed a new music director, Vasily Petrenko, has pledged to help communities recover from the Covid-19 crisis. RPO managing director James Williams said he was honoured to have the heir to the throne as patron. "At the RPO, we have been hard at work for some months, shaping a bold strategy for our concert, community engagement, inclusion and education programmes to enrich communities when it matters most; we aim to help people and businesses to rebuild after the long, dark months of lockdown," he said. "With the announcement of the Prince of Wales as our patron and the appointment of Vasily Petrenko as our new music director, the RPO is well placed to lead the resurgence and spread the joy of orchestral music in a post-Covid world." Duke's step back from public eye The Duke’s fall from grace was prompted by his disastrous Newsnight interview over his friendship with the late Epstein, a convicted paedophile. Within days of the November 2019 broadcast, he either lost or withdrew from several patronages including the English National Ballet and the Outward Bound Trust. The announcement that he would be stepping back from all patronages came as many others said they were considering his future. Virginia Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein, has claimed she was made to have sex with the Duke on three occasions, including when she was 17. He has denied the claims and has indicated that he wants to return to public life if and when his name is cleared.

  • A man has been charged with attempted murder over the attack on a 61-year-old Asian man in New York

    The NYPD said Jarrod Powell, 49, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and two counts of assault as a hate crime.

  • First Chauvin juror speaks out and says hours were spent convincing only jury member uncertain of guilt

    ‘It was just dark. It felt like every day was a funeral and watching someone die every day’

  • India coronavirus: Man charged over oxygen SOS for dying grandfather

    An Indian man who sought help on Twitter for his grandfather in his last hours could face jail.

  • Tucker Carlson: Fox News host defends Joe Rogan telling young people to not ‘worry’ about vaccination

    Fox News host spoke out day after telling people to call police if they saw masked child outdoors

  • Microsoft wants you to choose the new default font to replace Calibri in Word docs

    The company's design team asked for typographophiles to vote for one of five new choices. And no, the classic Times New Roman isn't one of them.