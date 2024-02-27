Three suspects arrested after concrete, fluid thrown off Illinois overpasses

A pair of incidents in which concrete and transmission fluid were thrown off of overpasses in Knox County on Monday has led to the arrests of three teenagers.

Mason Stone, 19, and Grant Oyler and Hayden Herschelman, both 18, were arrested and charged with theft over $500, burglary, vehicular endangerment, criminal trespass to property and criminal damage to property between $500-10,000 for allegedly throwing concrete and transmission fluid off of a pair of overpasses outside Galesburg and for stealing transmission fluid from a local business.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said that they received a report of concrete being thrown from the 1900 block of West Knox Road west of Galesburg on Monday night, with deputies from both Knox and Warren counties being asked to assist in investigating the incident. The road is an overpass of U.S. 34.

More: What we know about the ongoing fraud lawsuit involving Sankoty Lakes in Woodford County

While they were investigating the first incident, another report came in to both Knox County and Illinois State Police at 8:59 p.m. after transmission fluid was thrown from the Knox Road 2000 North overpass along Interstate 74 at mile marker 44.

ISP said that two vehicles were pulled over on the shoulder after they had been hit by the fluid, but no one was injured. Through the two incidents, the sheriff's office said that multiple vehicles were damaged due to the concrete and transmission fluid being dropped onto their cars.

While investigating, detectives determined that the transmission fluid used had been stolen from a business in Knox County. They were soon able to identify the three suspects and arrest them at a home in the county.

Each of them made an initial appearance in court Tuesday, with the Knox County State's Attorney's Office declining to pursue pre-trial detention for the trio. The three were released with orders not to have any contact with the others and to be in their homes by 8 p.m. each night.

Their next appearance in court has been scheduled for March 13 at 9 a.m.

More: Two-vehicle crash near Chillicothe kills one, injures another

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Three jailed after concrete, transmission fluid thrown off overpasses