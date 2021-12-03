Three suspects arrested in connection to string of Los Banos burglaries, police say

Los Banos police say multiple suspects have been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries dating back to April.

Officers served a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of K Street on Nov. 29, where they located one of the suspects, identified as Jose Ignacio Tapia, 29, of Los Banos, according to a department news release.

Detectives also located stolen property at the home and a stolen firearm.

According to Cmdr. Ray Reyna, Tapia is suspected of being involved in seven burglaries, some of which occurred at commercial businesses and others at residential properties, and including one that occurred on Tuesday morning.

Jesus Manuel Rodriguez, 40, of Los Banos was also identified as a suspect and arrested. Police served a second search warrant in the 100 block of West I Street on Nov. 30, and arrested suspect Fidel Navarete, 51, after locating stolen property from a Nov. 27 burglary inside his apartment, according to the post.

Detectives also located an illegal impact baton as well as 39 firearms at the residence. Police said four of the firearms located have been found to be stolen and one is an assault weapon.

Police said the burglaries occurred at multiple locations including:

A residential property in the 700 block of Colorado Avenue that was reported in April.

A vehicle burglary in the 800 block of West Pacheco Avenue reported in July.

A commercial burglary in the 900 block of J Street and a commercial burglary in the 600 block of J Street both reported on Nov. 25.

An attempted commercial burglary in the 900 block of I Street reported on Nov. 25.

A commercial burglary in the 900 block of I Street reported on Nov. 27.

A residential burglary in the 1200 block of Arizona Avenue reported Nov. 30.

According to police, some of the businesses targeted include a hair salon, a dance studio and an antique shop.

“We recognized that we were having a string of break-ins and those types of crimes concern us very much,” said Reyna.

According to Reyna, Los Banos Police Department Detectives division put in a lot of time and effort to try and identify a pattern in the burglaries.

“We did that because these types of cases are a priority to us and we’re always concerned about public safety,” he said.

Tapia was booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail on suspicion of multiple counts of burglary, attempted burglary, conspiracy, grand theft, felon in possession of firearm and felon in possession of ammunition, police said.

Navarete was booked into Los Banos Police Department Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property and multiple weapons charges, according to police. Jesus Manuel Rodriguez was booked into Los Banos Police Department Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, burglary and grant theft, according to police.

Anyone with information about the alleged crimes is asked to contact lead investigating Officer Lupe Moreno or Detective Michael Neal at 209-827-7070. Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-827-2545 or by visiting the Los Banos Police Department website.

Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.