Three suspects arrested after man killed in Eastern Kentucky

Three suspects have been taken into custody after a shooting in Bath County left one man dead, according to Kentucky State Police.

The Eastern Kentucky shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Monday at a home on Adams Road in Bath County. State police said responding troopers found 44-year-old Earl Stephens of Mt. Sterling deceased inside.

Michael Walker, Brittany Reed and Christopher Turner were identified as suspects during the investigation, per state police. Walker, 32, and Reed were arrested sometime before 6:40 p.m. Walker was charged with murder while Reed was charged with complicity to murder.

Just before 11 p.m. state police announced that Turner had been arrested. He is charged with murder, according to state police.

Walker, Reed and Turner are all being lodged at the Rowan County Detention Center.

A GoFundMe page has been created to raise funds for Stephens’ funeral.