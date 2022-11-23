Three suspects arrested in Nov. 17 shooting at Old Marion Road Apartments

Nov. 23—The Meridian Police Department announced Wednesday the arrests of three individuals stemming from a Nov. 17 shooting.

The shooting, which took place about 8:20 p.m. near Old Marion Road Apartments, resulted in the death of a 17-year-old and left a 15-year-old injured.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

MPDSgt. Heather Luebbers said William Lemon,18, Joshua Randle, 21, and Keitric Randle Jr. 22, were arrested Tuesday and booked into Kemper County Detention Center.

Lemon and Joshua Randle were charged with murder, and bond was set at $1 million each.

Keitric Randle Jr. was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, Luebbers said. His was denied due to already being out on bond from previous charges.

MPD is continuing to investigate the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 844-485-8477.