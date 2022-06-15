Three suspects arrested in raids related to March murder in Lodi

Two suspects accused of taking part in the murder of 26-year-old John Anthony DeLeon in Lodi were arrested, along with a third suspect, who was also taken into custody when a series of raids produced numerous guns and drugs, Bergen County prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Giovanni Feliciano, 22, of Garfield, and Jefersson Gonzalez, 21, of Paterson were charged with murder in the fatal shooting of DeLeon, who was gunned down in a parking lot off Victor Street on March 8.

Both men also face multiple weapons and drug-related offenses, prosecutors said.

A third suspect, Elvis DeJesus, 24, of Paterson was also charged with weapons and drug-related offenses.

The three men were taken into custody on Monday after investigators identified Feliciano and Gonzalez as the alleged killers, and netted DeJesus in the resulting sweeps that produced handguns, a high-capacity magazine for ammunition, and multiple controlled substances, including Xanax, oxycodone, cocaine and marijuana, prosecutors said.

DeLeon, a borough resident, was discovered by Lodi police after receiving several 911 calls of a shooting on Victor Street just after 4 p.m.

He was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Nicholas Katzban is a breaking news reporter for NorthJersey.com.

