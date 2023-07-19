Three suspects arrested in Sacramento shooting that injured a baby, child and two adults

Two men and a teenage boy have been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of two children, the Sacramento Police Department said Wednesday, following a shooting in May that left a total of four victims injured.

Just after 10 p.m. on May 13, police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Del Paso Boulevard and Fairfield streets in Old North Sacramento. Officers found two juvenile victims, “each with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” police said.

The victims were described by police as a 10-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl, The Sacramento Bee reported at the time.

After those two were transported to the hospital, officers found an additional two adults at an area hospital with non-life threatening wounds, authorities said.

Detectives identified two men, Davon Lewis-Mills, 19, and Demetreice Smith, 20, who are suspected of being involved in the shooting. A warrant was issued, and they were arrested July 5.

Lewis-Mills and Smith were arraigned in Sacramento Superior Court on July 7 and July 10, respectively. Both men are being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail and are ineligible for bail.

A male juvenile was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said. He was booked into juvenile hall.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.