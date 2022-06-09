Three suspects in Canton Lippert Road shooting now in custody

Bullets rang out at 1206 Lippert Road NE just after 2 a.m. on May 15, 2022. Canton Police continue to investigate the shootings, but have made no arrests.

CANTON – Three suspects sought in connection with a May 15 shooting in Canton are now in custody.

Dillan M. Price, 18, of Canton, was found Tuesday hiding in an Akron home, according to investigators.

Jarius Worrell, 17, also was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force on June 3, according to Canton police.

A third suspect, Montel A. Williams, 29, was arrested last week on the warrants in the 1200 block of Lippert Road NE and taken to the Stark County Jail "without incident," according to jail records.

Five suspects were sought after a 44-year-old man was shot several times near a parking area in the 1200 block of Lippert Road NE near Victory Square Apartments. The shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. May 15.

Police are still searching for Romondo Morris, 17, and Daryle Jabbar, 18. Arrest warrants were issued last week on charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and complicity to felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Canton Police are asking anyone with any information with regard to the shooting, or the whereabouts of these suspects, to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police.

