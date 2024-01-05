Three suspects escape police after car chase and on-foot pursuit

Three suspects escaped after a car chase with Montgomery police early Thursday morning.

At about 1:15 a.m., a chase began when officers attempted to do a traffic stop in the area of Atlanta Highway and Wares Ferry Road, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.

The car chase ended in the area of Charles Street and US 231, when police continued to pursue the suspects on foot. The three suspects eluded police and escaped.

Police did not immediately release any other information.

